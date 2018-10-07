Highlights: Vicente Luque Extends UFC 229’s Streak Of Vicious Finishes

This evening’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been hyped up as the biggest UFC of all-time. It is delivering on said hype. Building on amazing finishes by Aspen Ladd and Tony Martin on the UFC 229 preliminaries, Vicente Luque just kept the momentum running.

After two straight stoppages over Chad Laprise and Niko Price, Luque met Jalin Turner at UFC 229. Turner was a tough foe. He landed a spinning backfist, but the Florida-based welterweight ate it. He countered with a violent flurry that dropped Turner. A storm of vicious ground and pound followed to give him a seventh finish in seven UFC victories.

Watch it below: