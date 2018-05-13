Highlights: Vasyl Lomachenko Stops Jorge Linares With Jaw-Dropping Body Shot

There were two high-profile title fights in MMA tonight when Amanda Nunes stopped Raquel Pennington in the UFC 224 main event and Ryan Bader ran through King Mo in just 15 seconds at Bellator 199, but WBO featherweight boxing champion Vasyl Lomachenko nearly stole the show himself.

Facing Jorge Linares at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Lomachenko threw down in a back-and-forth bout with his opponent that was close throughout with each fighter having their moments. In the sixth frame, Linares seemingly turned the tide by dropping Lomachenko with a big right hand. The Ukrainian persevered well, however, fighting through the fight-changing punch to drop Linares with a crushing body shot.

He got back up towards the end of the 10-count but was badly hurt and the referee had seen enough as Lomachenko scored a huge comeback TKO. Watch the body shot that ended it for him here: