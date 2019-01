Chance Rencountre had a big opportunity to get back into the win column on a big stage at tonight’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“The Black Eagle” did just that. Facing the debuting Kyle Stewart in the opening preliminary card bout, Rencountre used his lethal grappling skills to end the fight quickly. Taking Stewart’s back in the opening round, Rencountre effortlessly transitioned into a strong rear-naked choke.

Not a bad way to kick off the UFC’s ESPN’s debut. Watch the card-opening submission here: