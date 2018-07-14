Highlights: UFC Featherweight Debuts With Beautiful Uppercut TKO

Touted Brazilian featherweight Raoni Barcelos made his UFC debut versus DWTNCS veteran Kurt Holobaugh on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., July 14, 2018) UFC Fight Night 133 from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

And it’s safe to say he did more than just impress, as Barcelos got an emphatic finish in the third round of his bout with Holobaugh. After a back-and-forth start to the fight, Barcelos scored a monstrous debut victory by finishing off Holobaugh with a picturesque five-punch combination capped off by a brutal-yet-beautiful uppercut.

Watch the impressive debut TKO here:

Raoni Barcelos hands out a little five-piece to get the TKO win 👀. pic.twitter.com/fhouxFHNap — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 15, 2018