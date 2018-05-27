Highlights: UFC Featherweight Completes Thrilling Comeback With Rare Submission

UFC featherweight Arnold Allen was feeling the pressure throughout most of his main card against Mads Burnell at today’s (Sun., May 27, 2018) UFC Liverpool from the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Throughout the second and third rounds, Burnell was able to take Allen down with relative ease and ride out top control, making it look like a decision victory was soon on the way.

But the Suffolk, England native never gave up, using his submission skills to turn the table in the final round with a rarely-seen ninja choke that earned the tap from Burnell in the final half of the round.

Watch the insane comeback right here:

How did about this comeback by Arnold Allen? pic.twitter.com/wahqa4M9h6 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 27, 2018