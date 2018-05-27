Highlights: Tom Breese Returns From Long Layoff With Thunderous Knockout

British middleweight Tom Breese was facing significant pressure in his featured preliminary card bout against veteran Dan Kelly at today’s (Sun., May 27, 2018) UFC Liverpool from the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

After suffering the first loss of his career against Sean Strickland at 2016’s UFC 199, Breese moved up to middleweight and took a fight against Oluwale Bamgbose last year, only to be deemed medically unfit to compete after a harsh weight cut. He then went through knee surgery, marking nearly two years since he set foot into the cage.

But although he was returning from a long layoff in a new division against a crafty veteran, Breese made it look like he had not missed a beat by demolishing Kelly with a picturesque uppercut. Watch Breese’s much-needed return win here: