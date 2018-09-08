Highlights: ‘The Dentist’ Scores Monster Comeback TKO At UFC 228

Charles Byrd fought well in the early going of his fight versus Darren Stewart at tonight’s (Sat., September 8, 2018) UFC 228 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Looking for a sixth straight win, DWTNCS veteran Byrd was landing big shots on the feet early as he mixed up his striking with punches, elbows, and kicks. The fight looked to be a somewhat one-sided affair as Byrd stalked Stewart down.

The second round was a different story, however, when ‘The Dentist’ began to open up with his own dangerous striking. Landing some huge punches, he wobbled Byrd and found an absolutely vicious come-from-behind stoppage thanks to a monstrous elbow. Watch the setup and finish of the scintillating victory right here: