Highlights: ‘The Dentist’ Scores Monster Comeback TKO At UFC 228

Charles Byrd fought well in the early going of his fight versus Darren Stewart at tonight’s¬†(Sat., September 8, 2018) UFC 228 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Looking for a sixth straight win, DWTNCS veteran Byrd was landing big shots on the feet early as he mixed up his striking with punches, elbows, and kicks. The fight looked to be a somewhat one-sided affair as Byrd stalked Stewart down.

The second round was a different story, however, when ‘The Dentist’ began to open up with his own dangerous striking. Landing some huge punches, he wobbled Byrd and found an absolutely vicious come-from-behind stoppage thanks to a monstrous elbow. Watch the setup and finish of the scintillating victory¬†right here: