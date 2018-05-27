Highlights: “The Dentist” Drills Eric Spicely In Liverpool

Following three straight losses, UFC middleweight Darren “The Dentist” Stewart badly needed a win heading into his main card bout with submission specialist Eric Spicely at today’s (Sun., May 27, 2018) UFC Liverpool from the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

And after eating a big shot early on, he got just that in the second. Drilling Spicely with a laser-like jab that dropped him, Stewart followed to the canvas with a hellacious onslaught of ground and pound that forced the referee to step in and stop the fight.

After the win Stewart was understandably emotional for his home crowd, shedding tears in his post-fight interview with Dan Hardy. Watch the victory that prompted such emotion from “The Dentist” right here: