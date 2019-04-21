Highlights: Terence Crawford Forces Amir Khan To Quit Following Low Blow

There weren’t any major MMA events going on last night (Sat., April 20, 2019) after yesterday’s UFC St. Petersburg. But Terence Crawford, one of boxing’s fastest-rising stars, had his latest bout against Amir Khan from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

‘Bud’ Crawford had been on a roll with three straight T/KO victories heading into his bout with the trash-talking Khan.

He ultimately added another to his record by stopping Khan, albeit in somewhat unsatisfying fashion.

One of the best moments of the fight came when Crawford dropped Khan in the first (via Top Rank Boxing on Twitter):

Here’s another angle of the knockdown:

Khan came back with some solid combos of his own in the second and third. Overall, however, he couldn’t withstand the onslaught of Crawford’s attack. An accidental low blow in the sixth round halted the action.

Khan had time to recover due to the low blow. But he eventually declared himself not able to continue as a result, giving Crawford the win by TKO. Watch it via On The Ropes right here: