Highlights: Phil Davis Scores Massive Knockout At Bellator 200

Former UFC light heavyweight contender Phil Davis continues to find success outside the octagon.

Matched up versus former Bellator title challenger Linton Vassell at today’s (Friday, May 25, 2018) Bellator 200 fromThe SSE Arena in London, England, Davis scored only the second knockout win of his 19-win UFC and Bellator career with a highlight reel finish. In the third round, “Mr. Wonderful” caught Vassell with a perfect head kick that instantly knocked his foe out cold.

The victory was Davis’ second straight in the Bellator cage as he looks to fight his way back to contendership. Watch the awesome knockout via UFC women’s strawweight contender Angela Hill right here: