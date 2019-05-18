Highlights: Michel Pereira Debuts With Insane Walk-Off Knockout In Rochester

Spread the word!













Welterweight Michel Pereira had a ton of hype to live up to when he made his Octagon debut against Danny Roberts on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., May 18, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 10 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

It’s safe to say ‘El Demolidor’ delivered on that hype. Known for his flashy, impressive finishes, Pereira added another one to his record in Rochester.

He hit Roberts with a massive flying knee in the opening frame, following up with a vicious knockout from a straight shot. Pereira saw Roberts was out and walked off without following up with ground and pound. Insane debut.

Watch it courtesy of ESPN MMA below: