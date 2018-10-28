Highlights: “Magic Man” Debuts With Double Head Kick KO

Exciting South African lightweight Don Madge was looking to make a statement in his UFC debut at tonight’s (Sat., October 27, 2018) UFC Fight Night 138 from the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. “The Magic Man” came in highly regarded on a four-fight win streak in EFC.

Madge did that and more by knocking out Te Edwards on the featured bout of the Fight Pass-aired preliminary card. After scoring a knockout and going for an armbar, Madge produced a finish unlike many we’ve ever seen in mixed martial arts (MMA). He nailed Edwards with a crushing left head kick that had him in trouble. He then sealed the deal with an even more devastating right high kick for a double high kick knockout.

The win gave Madge five straight by submission or knockout. Watch the impressive Octagon debut knockout from UFC Canada here: