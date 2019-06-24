Highlights: Jermell Charlo Destroys Jorge Cota With Nasty Combo

Earlier tonight (Sun. June 23, 2019) Jermell Charlo bounced back brilliantly from his first-ever career defeat.
Charlo took on Jorge Cota for Premier Boxing Champions on FOX from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Charlo stepped into the ring against short-notice replacement Cota. It only took the Texan three rounds to put Cota away. Charlo strung together a beautiful series early in the third round to drop Cota initially.
After a questionable decision by the referee to allow Cota to continue, Charlo came right back with a quick and nasty one-two combo that rendered Cota unconscious. Check out the finish here:
For full results from the Charlo vs. Cota card, check below:
- Junior middleweight: Jermell Charlo def. Jorge Cota via R3 KO (2:14)
- Junior featherweight: Guillermo Rigondeaux def. Julio Ceja via R8 TKO (2:59)
- Junior middleweight: Joey Spencer def. Akeem Black via unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 59-55)
- Super featherweight: Chris Colbert def. Alberto Mercado via unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)
- Welterweight: Jesus Ramos def. Kevin Shacks via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
- Lightweight: Leduan Barthelemy def. Jose Cayetano via unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)
- Welterweight: Marquis Taylor vs. Lucas Santa Maria ends via Majority Draw (78-74, 76-76, 76-76)
- Lightweight: Julian Rodarte def. Miguel Aispuro via unanimous decision (77-75, 77-75, 78-74)