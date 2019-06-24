Highlights: Jermell Charlo Destroys Jorge Cota With Nasty Combo

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sun. June 23, 2019) Jermell Charlo bounced back brilliantly from his first-ever career defeat.

Charlo took on Jorge Cota for Premier Boxing Champions on FOX from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Charlo stepped into the ring against short-notice replacement Cota. It only took the Texan three rounds to put Cota away. Charlo strung together a beautiful series early in the third round to drop Cota initially.

After a questionable decision by the referee to allow Cota to continue, Charlo came right back with a quick and nasty one-two combo that rendered Cota unconscious. Check out the finish here:

For full results from the Charlo vs. Cota card, check below: