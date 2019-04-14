Highlights: Former Title Challenger Knocked Out Early At UFC 236

This evening’s (Sat., April 13, 2019) UFC 236 prelims from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, had already provided fight fans with an entertaining mix of action. That continued with a flyweight bout between Alexandre Pantoja and former title challenger Wilson Reis.

Pantoja scored perhaps the biggest win of his career when he knocked out Weis in the first round. Flooring the former title contender with a straight right, he poured on the ground and pound for the TKO only three minutes into the fight.

Watch Pantoja’s huge victory courtesy of the UFC on Twitter here: