Highlights: Former Bellator Champ Melts Opponent With Insane Spinning Kick

While much of the mixed martial arts (MMA) world was focused on the UFC’s Idaho debut from Boise last night (Sat., July 14, 2018), Bellator was putting on their second card of the weekend with Bellator 203 from Rome, Italy.

Patricio Freire outlasted Daniel Weichel in the main event, yet it was former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov who tole the show with the most brutal finish of the card.

Hardly more than a minute into the first round, the Russian star nailed his opponent Vaso Bakocevic with a massive spinning body kick that hit him with so much force it launched him up into the air and crushed his liver, leaving him defenseless on the mat.

Watch the massive stoppage that earned Koreshkov a spot in Bellator’s upcoming welterweight Grand Prix here: