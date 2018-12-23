Highlights: Dillian Whyte Brutally Knocks Out Dereck Chisora With One Punch

There isn’t a top-level mixed martial arts (MMA) card on the docket this weekend, but heavyweight boxers Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora put on a show.

The bout was a rematch of their initial 2016 meeting that Whyte won by a close split decision. The second time was not as debatable. This time around, Whyte knocked out Chisora in the eleventh round of a back-and-forth match.

It was Chisora who pushed the action early, scoring with body shots as Whyte was content to counter. But Chisora’s body work came back to haunt him. He was deducted a point for a low blow. The shot looked to have hit on or around the belt. Whyte did not complain about the shot because of its location. Chisora was deducted one more point when he went for an elbow in the eleventh round.

But ultimately, it didn’t matter. Whyte landed a hook from Hades, knocking Chisora out cold with one strike. After the win, Whyte called out champion Anthony Joshua, who was at the fight. Watch the knockout via SHOWTIME Sports: