Highlights: Come-From-Behind Submission Kicks Off UFC 236

An impressive stoppage kicked off the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., April 13, 2019) UFC 236 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brandon Davis met Randy Costa to kick off the Fight Pass-aired prelims. At first, it appeared that Octagon debutant Costa was on his way to a victory. The bantamweight prospect threw some nice punches and a solid head kick that landed on Davis (via UFC on Twitter):

But Davis weathered that storm to come back and submit Davis with a rear-naked choke in the second round, getting UFC 236 started off right: