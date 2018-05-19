Highlights: Big Body Kick Ends Another Fight Early At UFC Chile

The preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., May 19, 2018) UFC Fight Night 129 from the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, got started off right with a huge comeback submission and a Rampage-style slam, and now that trend continued in a women’s strawweight match.

Poliana Botelho met Syuri Kondo on the FOX Sports 2-aired prelims, and even though she had big shoes to fill following Gabriel Benitez’ 39-second KO in the previous bout, she was able to not only match but top that performance, at least in terms of pure timing.

Landing a big body kick on Kondo early in the fight, Botelho swarmed with a barrage of punches that earned a stoppage in only 33 seconds for the fastest victory in UFC women’s strawweight history. Watch Botelho’s big win here:

