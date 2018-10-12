Highlights: Bellator 207 Kicks Off With Record KO

This weekend’s doubleheader of Bellator cards promises to deliver a hard-hitting pair of cards for fight fans on the East Coast. The first fight of tonight’s Bellator 207 from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, got the ball rolling right.

Rising prospect Michael Kimbel faced Alex Potts to kick off the preliminary card and the fight didn’t last long. In fact, it was a record-tying knockout. “The Savage” came out and decimated Potts with a vicious overhand right to knock him out in only six seconds.

It tied Hector Lombard at Bellator 18 and Michele Martignoni at Bellator 203 for the fastest finish in Bellator history. Watch the awe-inspiring knockout here: