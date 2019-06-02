Highlights: Andy Ruiz Jr. Finishes Anthony Joshua To Win Heavyweight Title

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. June 1, 2019) Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the boxing world inside Madison Square Garden.

Ruiz Jr., who stepped in on short-notice, faced Anthony Joshua for the IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles. After an early drop for Joshua, Ruiz Jr. proceeded to knock the Englishman down several times. It was a crazy sequence of events, but Ruiz was finally able to get the stoppage in the seventh round.

Now, Ruiz Jr. is the new unified heavyweight champion of the world. As a result, Joshua has lost his luster for potential matches against Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. Check out the finish here: