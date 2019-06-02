Highlights: Andy Ruiz Jr. Finishes Anthony Joshua To Win Heavyweight Title

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Andy Ruiz Jr. finishes Anthony Joshua
Earlier tonight (Sat. June 1, 2019) Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the boxing world inside Madison Square Garden.

Ruiz Jr., who stepped in on short-notice, faced Anthony Joshua for the IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles. After an early drop for Joshua, Ruiz Jr. proceeded to knock the Englishman down several times. It was a crazy sequence of events, but Ruiz was finally able to get the stoppage in the seventh round.

Now, Ruiz Jr. is the new unified heavyweight champion of the world. As a result, Joshua has lost his luster for potential matches against Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. Check out the finish here:

