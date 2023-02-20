Watch | Henry Cejudo and Demtrious Johnson run it back in intense sparring session

Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson are familiar with one another. The two former flyweight champions have fought twice with each man gaining a victory.

Now, the two stars are throwing down once again. This time in a sparring session.

During a new YouTube video, Cejudo and Johnson are seen sharpening their skills against each other. The two all-time greats showcased their standup and ground game.

“I mean it’s always good to get a chance to train with Henry. We competed against each other two times,” Johnson said. “We know each other so well and each time we get back together and train, we kinda expose each other. Two different techniques and different pressures, different drilling.”

Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson Have History

The two fighters first fought at UFC 197, where Johnson secured a first-round TKO over Cejudo. In the rematch at UFC 227, Cejudo defeated Johnson by split decision.

Johnson currently competes in ONE Championship, where he is the current Flyweight Champion. Cejudo has been rumored to make his MMA return against bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 on May 6. No official announcement has been made by the UFC. The 36-year-old hasn’t competed in nearly three years with his last fight being a TKO win over Dominick Cruz.

“I’m super excited to see Henry [Cejudo] compete. I know he’s been out the game for four to five years but honestly I can tell you he hasn’t missed a step,” Johnson said. “The beautiful thing that I love about training with Henry is to realize how fast he is. I’m fast but he’s also just fast. It’s in a different way. It’s always a good time to train with Henry.”