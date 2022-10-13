Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov hilariously posts that he is the latest “fighter” to sign a deal with the UFC.

Hasbulla makes his way around the MMA circles every time there is a fight card in Abu Dhabi and he is making his rounds once again. It was recently reported that Hasbulla would be cornering Islam Makhachev in his championship bout against Charles Oliveira. Ali Abdelaziz confirmed that both Hasbulla and Khabib Nurmagomedov would both be in Makhachev’s corner for his title bout. The last time Makhachev fought in Abu Dhabi, Hasbulla was taken into the octagon and held closely by Nurmagomedov during the aftermath. He was involved in pictures with Makhachev and he even lifted him up after his win.

Hasbulla Magomedov posted on his Instagram about his “signing”

“The rumors are true. I have officially signed a deal to fight in the UFC! Details will be revealed by the end of the year. Thank you to @ufc , @danawhite , @khabib_nurmagomedov , @sungurov_usa , @justinozuna and everyone who helped make this dream become a reality. All my fans will be able to buy a Hasbulla fight kit soon on UFC.comand hasbulla.com.” Hasbulla posted to his Instagram.

It looks as if Hasbulla has more “details” coming out around the new year, but it would be a far fetch to say that the UFC would sanction a fight for him. However, Conor McGregor is looking for an opponent and he has gone on record on how he “would love to boot that title gimp [Hasbulla] over a goal post”. Is it a coincidence that McGregor is eyeing an early 2023 comeback and Hasbulla has an announcement for early 2023? I think not.

All joking aside Hasbulla is one of the most beloved internet sensations on social media and the content he puts out is always top tier. Whether he be running around punching some of the greatest MMA fighters ever, or if he’s partying it up with a monkey, he’s giving the people what they want.