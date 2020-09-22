Conor McGregor, the first two-time champion in the UFC’s history, began his career back in 2013 by defeating Marcus Brimage. His winning statement, “Sixty G’s baby,” still echoes in the minds of MMA enthusiasts. From defeating Eddie Alvarez and claiming the first double-championship title to dethroning Jose Aldo in 13 seconds, the Irishman has quite a few notable records to his name.

While his popularity and hype diminished since his chokehold defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 and the subsequent personal problems, there is no doubting McGregor’s contribution to MMA as he leaves behind a legacy previously unheard of.

The Original Wildcard

Conor McGregor is a gamechanger if you look at his achievements. He might not be the greatest athlete in the world or the best MMA fighter of all time. But he is undoubtedly the biggest pay-per-view draw and the first reigning double champion in UFC history. He has influenced a lot of fighters with his techniques, developing MMA at the grassroots. The way most young fighters perform today is quite similar to McGregor’s demeanor and on-stage performance.

McGregor’s announcement to retire from professional contact sports raised an eyebrow as fans are yet to forget his cheeky strategy back in 2016. Meanwhile, some might argue that the Irishman’s image is tainted following numerous scandals. Let’s not forget the examples of Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, each of whom served prison sentences only to return as GOATs.

Judging from his skills, McGregor is among the best in his category as the 145lbs featherweight took down both Max Holloway and Jose Aldo during his career. He is also among a handful of UFC veterans to have won the featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight classes.

McGregor’s Master Weapons

Conor McGregor is a skilled fighter inside the octagon, and it’s his array of expertise that makes him lethal. From excellent range management and footwork to great power in his left punch, the Irishman’s precision, placement, and demeanor help him cut down the space between the opponent, forcing them to deal with his offensive strikes unprepared. When paired with strong defense, Conor’s skills help press his guard up and control the ground.

When looking at McGregor’s legacy, the Aldo fight is significant, as is his loss and subsequent revenge bout against Nate Diaz. Although the Khabib incident will continue haunting McGregor’s legacy, the latter is perhaps the best featherweight the world has ever seen. The situation is a lot like Daniel Cormier never beating Jon Jones in the ring. That doesn’t devalue Cormier’s reputation as a champion.

McGregor was always famous for his trash talks. But that changed during the Cowboy match. The fans witnessed a calmer, composed, and more mature McGregor that they weren’t used to. Although we don’t know whether that was a one-time affair, it was, without doubt, a step up from his usual theatrics.

At the end of the day, Conor McGregor is a student at heart and wants to keep improving himself. Our best guess is he'll continue evolving his game long after taking his leave from professional events.