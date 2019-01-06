Graphic Video: This May Be The Worst MMA Injury Of All-Time

Possibly the worst mixed martial arts (MMA) injury of all-time happened at this weekend’s American Kombat Alliance: Rite of Passage 6 from the Horseshoe Casino Riverdome in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Jonathan King lost his bout to Chris Williams when he slammed his right leg into Williams’ knee while attempting a low kick. The fight was immediately stopped by TKO when King broke his tibia and fibula in frighteningly gruesome fashion.

The broken leg was so bad, in fact, that it justifiably drew comparisons to Anderson Silva’s harrowing broken leg suffered in his rematch with Chris Weidman at December 2013’s UFC 168. It could most certainly be argued that this one is worse.

Watch the disgusting injury play out here: