Graphic Image: Veta Arteaga’s Skull Exposed At Bellator 220

Bellator women’s flyweight champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane picked up another victory by stopping Veta Arteaga in the co-main event of last night’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) Bellator 220 from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

But it wasn’t easy. Arteaga was able to provide some effective resistance for the dominant champ in the early going. However, Macfarlane ended the bout when she opened up a massive cut on Arteaga’s forehead with this elbow in the second round:

Big elbow from the champ, @Ilimanator in round two. 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/sTAlCSajzk — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 28, 2019

Arteaga was obviously bleeding all over the place, and doctors had no choice but to stop the bout. Upon examining her, it could be seen that her skull was actually exposed from the strike. Dave Mandel of USA TODAY Sports was on hand to capture all of the carnage.

Check it out below, but be forewarned – it is gruesome: