Graphic: Disturbing Audio Of Rachael Ostovich Attack Surfaces

More details of Rachael Ostovich’s recent concerning domestic violence attack have arrived.

A Hawaiian news station has a video of a very graphic depiction of the incident, MMA Fighting reported earlier today. Hawaii News Now unveiled a graphic, disturbing recording of the incident. The 10-minute recording was taken by a witness on their cell phone.

Ostovich’s husband Arnold Berdon is awaiting trial in Hawaii for a second-degree assault charge from the alleged November 18 attack. He remains free on a $75,000 bond.

In the piece, Ostovich revealed how she had been savagely assaulted:

“He punched me repeatedly on the head, face, ribs,” she said, adding that she coughed up blood and threw up several times afterward.

She was forced out of her upcoming match against Paige VanZant as a result. However, Ostovich got a second opinion and will now compete. That’s a miracle based on the video from Hawaii News Now, however, as the vicious attack can be heard in full. Berdon can allegedly be heard threatening to kill the fighter:

“I’m going to murder you. I’m going to f*****g murder you,” Ostovich’s attacker yells while she pleads with him to stop.

Eventually, she went silent. Ostovich was then seen dropping 10 feet to escape in the nude. Berdon was originally booked on an attempted murder charge by Honolulu police, but that was dropped to assault.

Nanci Kreidman of the Domestic Violence Action Center called that a mistake. To her, it was up to a jury to decide that charge:

“There are threats to kill, at what point does the system take his threats and his violence seriously, recognize them for the grave violent acts that they are and try to hold accountable the people that are committing these crimes.”

Berdon’s legal counsel Myles Breiner said the attempted murder charge would have been an overreach:

“There are times when they over reach, and this is one of those. Arnold Berdon and his wife had a relationship. It was acrimonious, there’s no question about that,” Breiner said. The fact that DV officials or advocates want something is neither here nor there. They’re not the attorneys that have to try the case.”

He clarified Berdon is in a domestic violence course. The couple is also getting divorced. They remain focused on their daughter. Berdon visits her twice a week under supervision.