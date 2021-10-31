Glover Teixeira is enjoying life as a champion.

Teixeira made headlines last night after he became the new light heavyweight king following a second-round submission win over Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 267 headliner in Abu Dhabi.

In the process, he became the second-oldest UFC champion at 42 as well as the oldest first-time undisputed UFC champion.

It was a feel-good moment in the MMA world especially given the nature of Teixeira’s win and how far he had come to achieve this goal.

The Brazilian reflected on what it meant to achieve his goal on Sunday as he sent a message to his fans.

“I always wondered what it would be like to be champion… and how i would feel the day after the fight. Now I know, and It feels pretty damn good! Thank you to everyone for the love, support, tweets… Love you all!”

Teixeira notably failed in his first attempt at becoming a light heavyweight champion back in 2014 when he was outpointed by Jon Jones over five rounds.

It took him over seven years since to get another title shot — and without a doubt, his last title shot — and he made sure not to let it slip this time.

His first title defense is expected to be against exciting contender and former RIZIN champion Jiri Prochazka sometime next year.

What did you make of Teixeira winning UFC gold at the age of 42?