Daniel Baiz most certainly stretched the Marquess of Queensbury Rules at Global Legion FC 20 over the weekend, successfully shooting a double-leg takedown against Ermal Hadribaej – in a professional boxing match.



Baiz, who holds a 14-3-1 professional boxing record, is still awaiting the official result of his bout against Hadribaej under the Global Legion FC banner, with the official quickly corralling him following his illegal takedown.

Global Legion FC 20 took place at the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center in South Carolina

In video footage posted by Fite TV on their official Twitter account, Baiz meets Hadribaej as he centers himself to the middle of the ring, shooting upon entry to range with a swift, well-timed double-leg takedown, turning the corner and subsequently taking the Albanian down.

“Thought that was a well-executed double leg takedown that you see in MMA, but he must have forgotten this was a boxing match. From last night’s Global Legion FC 20 on FITE.”

🥴 Thought that was a well-executed double leg takedown that you see in #MMA, but he must have forgotten this was a #boxing match.



With many responding to the footage from Global Legion FC, some suggested that former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor should have employed a similar tactical approach to his August 2017 professional boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, before suffering his eventual tenth round TKO loss to the former multiple weight world champion.

Others also claimed that UFC alum, former Bellator and ONE Championship best, Ben Askren should also have taken down the undefeated professional boxer and YouTuber, Jake Paul back in April before he was finished in the opening round in a one-punch knockout defeat.

Once more comparing a mixed martial artists transition to boxing, and once again including Paul, a Twitter user claimed former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley also should have utilized his wrestling background during his pair of boxing losses to the Ohio native.

Prior to his matchup with Hadribaej under the scrunity of Global Legion FC, Baiz snapped a two-fight losing run of a knockout and decision defeat, to score a knockout victory of his own against Raymond Guzman back in October of last year with a fourth round finish.

