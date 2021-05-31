Be Strategic with Your Bankroll and Wagering

How much you bet and the selections you wager matter a great deal. One thing to learn is that not every fight is worth staking money on. Whether you are betting $1 or $5 is not important. Smart wagering is knowing where to put your money so that it works for you. Punting on unknown fighters is particularly a no-no. Don’t put yourself in a situation to lose cash needlessly. If you have no clue about how a fight could potentially turn out, then you have no business betting on the event. Choosing unit stakes is critical as well. Your objective when gambling should be to protect your bankroll. Therefore, you have to be cautious of your spending.

After settling on selections, you have to decide how much each one is worth. Remember that the total stake influences the overall payout should you win. Choose unit sizes depending on the type of bets. If you are using accumulators, for instance, the unit stakes might be smaller compared to a moneylinewager. Besides strategic wagering, you can find other ways to stretch your bankroll. Online betting offers various ways to save money. Paying with digital currencies, for example, can save you transaction fees. You can look up the best Crypto Casinos for Canada to see how this type of gambling works.

Watch the Odds and Lines

Knowing how MMA betting odds work is crucial. Although it sounds obvious, some punters are too cavalier about it. They simply place wagers and hope for the best. Bettors should strive to get the most value at all times and that means finding the best odds. Bookmakers are always looking to make money on each bet, and you should remember that. It’s why you will see lines shift constantly to ensure that operators are making a profit from both sides. Take a UFC fight where a sportsbook is offering odds of -500 for Dustin Poirier and +650 for Charles Oliveira.



Here, Poirier is the favourite. If most punters agree that Poirier will take the fight, then they will wager heavily on him. The bookmaker will then try to make the underdog more enticing to encourage gamblers to bet on him. So, the new lines might look something like Dustin Poirier -700, Charles Oliveira +800. Hence, the underdog becomes a more appealing option. Lines keep moving until an event starts. It’s up to the bettor to decide if the odds provided are worthwhile. Take the time to compare prices from multiple sportsbooks to ensure that you maximise the value of your wagers.

Get Familiar with Fighters

Knowledge is currency when wagering on any sport. In MMA, you have to research fighters as much as possible. Various factors impact how contestants perform in the octagon. You have to know when a fighter is at his or her peak. For one, look at the records. How has a particular fighter been doing in the past year or so? Consider the wins and losses. Evaluate other elements like who a fighter won or lost against. Records will tell you how a contestant holds up against different opponents and various styles.



Training is another fundamental to consider. Look at the training frequency and partners. A fighter who trains with world champions and seasoned veterans will have an advantage over one who trains with inexperienced fighters. Find out if a contestant works with specialists because that too contributes to performance. The coaching staff is critical as well. You will find that certain coaches have more success than others. Watch out for injuries. Whether recent or not, an injury can impact a fighter’s style and endurance. Understandably, you can’t study every aspect, so pick what is important.

Beware of the Rockstars

Smart MMA betting is knowing which fighters are not worth your investment. You know the fighters who rarely lose? The Conor McGregor‘s, the Jon Jones‘ and the Ronda Rouseys in their prime? Such contestants are heavy favourites, the rockstars. Bettors should be careful if they decide to stake money on such fighters because they typically have little value. The wise move would be to avoid such selections entirely. Since they are so good, wagering against them is tantamount to throwing money away. Conversely, due to their statuses, favourites cause bookmakers to offer excellent prices for the other side. It means that the odds for the rockstars are low. Thus, winning barely makes a difference to your gambling balance. Take the time to study who the organisations are hyping up. The higher the interest, the more wary punters should be.



Smart betting is a combination of many little things. So, when you decide to bet on MMA, learning the basics is not enough. You should know some of the tactics, tricks and best practices that improve your chances of making money off MMA betting.