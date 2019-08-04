Gervonta Davis Hints At 2020 Fight With Vasyl Lomachenko

Spread the word!













WBA super featherweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis is hoping a fight with lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko pans out in the near future.

Davis recently extended his unbeaten run with a TKO win over Ricardo Nunez. Meanwhile, Lomachenko will look to add the WBC lightweight title to his collection when he faces Luke Campbell later this month.

When the two were competing in the same division, there was talk of them facing each other. However, it never came to fruition with many believing that “Tank” was ducking Lomachenko.

Davis, though, wants to face Lomachenko and even teased that it could happen in 2020:

“Of course [I want that fight],” Davis told TMZ. “Just as a boxing fan, you know, there’s top guys fighting each other. So definitely looking for that. Maybe [the] beginning of 2020 or things like that, middle or the end [of 2020].

“I think I’m old enough to take on the challenge. I think I have enough skills. I’m maturing as a fighter and as a person. So I think it’s time. That’s one of the biggest fights [that could be made]. Me and him or Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. I think they’re the two biggest fights that everyone wants to see in the sport right now.”

He had one final message for the pound-for-pound great:

“Just keep winning and someday we’ll get in there,” he concluded.

Do you want to see this fight happen? Who wins?