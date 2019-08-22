Gennady Golovkin Set For In-Ring Return In October

Spread the word!













Gennady Golovkin is set to make his return to the boxing ring, and a middleweight title will be on the line.

ESPN has confirmed that “GGG” will be facing Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the vacant IBF middleweight championship. The fight goes down on October 5 from Madison Square Garden in New York City and will broadcast live on DAZN. Golovkin suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career back in September of last year.

He was bested by Canelo Alvarez via Majority Decision, in what was some very controversial scoring. However, he bounced back with a fourth-round knockout win over Steve Rolls. He’ll try and make it a two-fight win streak since the defeat against Derevyanchenko.

Derevyanchenko suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career in October of last year, dropping a Split Decision to Daniel Jacobs. He got back in the win column with a unanimous decision win over Jack Culcay in April. Now, he hopes to pull off a huge upset with a win over Golovkin.

The Kazakh had the following to say about his return.

“Everyone knows that I consider Madison Square Garden as my home away from home, and there is nothing better than fighting there again. It is old school,” Golovkin said. “On Oct. 5, it’s going to be a good fight. Every time I enter the ring I try to give my fans the fight they want to see, the show they deserve. This will be such a fight.

“We will bring back ‘Big Drama Show’ to the ring of the Garden and to DAZN. Don’t miss it. You will see everything you love in the sport of boxing. See you in New York.”

Derevyanchenko also issued a statement.

“I’m very excited that my team has secured another opportunity for me to fight for the middleweight championship of the world,” said Derevyanchenko.

“I have a great deal of respect for GGG and look forward to proving in the ring that I will be up to the challenge and fulfill my lifelong dream of becoming a world champion. Those in attendance at Madison Square Garden and watching on DAZN will see an outstanding battle on Oct. 5. I can’t wait to enter the ring.”

What do you think about Golovkin taking on Derevyanchenko next?