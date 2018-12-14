Geje Eustaquio’s Greatest Victory Was Over His Toughest Foe

They call him the ‘King of the Rematch’, and for good reason. Reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio of Baguio City, Philippines is a soldier of vengeance inside the cage.



Eustaquio has emerged victorious in every rematch of his career. There’s just something about having a second chance to do it right that appeals to the 29-year-old martial arts veteran.



“I’m a calculated fighter,” said Eustaquio. “I rely more on my skills, technique and intelligence rather than my speed and power like most guys. When I get a feel for an opponent the first time, I know what it will take to beat him the second time around.”



Eustaquio has lost and rematched guys such as Anatpong Bunrad and former flyweight titleholder Kairat Akhmetov, and he has come away with victories every time. Yet it is his long-standing rivalry with former conqueror Adriano Moraes that Eustaquio holds in the highest regard.



“Gravity” was submitted by Moraes via second-round guillotine choke when they first met in September 2014. It was Eustaquio’s first opportunity at a ONE World Title. Although it ultimately altered the course of his career, admittedly the Baguio City-native said he was a little green at the time.



“I guess I wasn’t ready to face a champion the caliber of Moraes then, although I was confident in my skills,” explained Eustaquio.



“It’s a different experience when you share the cage with the champion. I was shocked at the gap between us. It was a good learning opportunity for me. I discovered where I was lacking, and what I needed to work on.”



The loss to Moraes has served him well. Since then, Eustaquio has been tweaking his formula of success, adding bits and pieces to his overall game, particularly in the area of grappling and takedown defense.



The results have been mixed however, with losses to Bunrad, Akhmetov and Toni Tauru following not long after. But Eustaquio was determined. He knew how to mold and shape himself and the only thing on his mind was working his way back into title contention.



When he finally conjured up the correct formula for victory, Eustaquio knew he was ready to face the champion again.



“I knew I couldn’t let another opportunity slip through my fingers,” said Eustaquio. “So I hit the gym hard, worked on my overall skills, got my mindset right, and the rest was history. I’m confident now more than ever.”



Eustaquio defeated Akhmetov in early January, claiming the ONE Interim Flyweight World Title. It set up an inevitable showdown with Moraes months later, a highly-anticipated rematch four years in the making.



Finally, “Gravity” had landed the bout he had waited so long for. The title was within his grasp. All he had to do was beat the best in his division.



Entering the bout as the underdog, Eustaquio defeated Moraes via split decision after five gruelling back-and-forth rounds of action. Though it was certainly no walk in the park for the Filipino martial arts veteran, Eustaquio says it was a victory well deserved.



“It wasn’t easy, the split decision can attest to that,” said Eustaquio, who narrowly outpointed Moraes on the judges’ scorecards.



“But our game plan worked. We were able to negate most of his strengths and we did what we wanted to do. All the hard work was worth it. It’s definitely my favorite victory above all.”



It was one of the closest contests of the year in ONE Championship, and one that fans will not mind seeing again. Eustaquio realizes that he needs another victory over Moraes to complete their series and prove once and for all who is the rightful owner of the flyweight World Title.



“I know one day we will meet each other in the cage again,” said Eustaquio.



“I’m looking forward to it. But there are a lot of things going on next year, with the Flyweight Grand Prix and Demetrious Johnson on the prowl. I just want to test myself against the best in the world and I’m thankful I have the opportunity to do that.”

