Geje Eustaquio Pumped For Historical Trilogy Bout

By Dan Paulo Errazo

Team Lakay veteran and undisputed ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio of Baguio City, Philippines is set to meet rival Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes of Brazil for a third time this January 25. Eustaquio is set to defend his flyweight title at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila in the main event of ONE: HERO’S ASCENT.

Despite having faced Moraes twice before, Eustaquio feels there is still something new to expect in the upcoming third match.



“It’s a trilogy match and it’s the first time in the history of ONE Championship,” Eustaquio said.



Eustaquio first challenged Moraes last September 2014 at ONE: Rise of the Kingdom where he fell by guillotine choke due Moraes’ overwhelming advantage in the grappling department.



They faced each other a second time last June 2018 at ONE: Pinnacle of Power. Here “Gravity” put on display his improved striking and grappling skills, which led to a hard-earned split decision victory and the crowning of a unified and undisputed flyweight titleholder. It was a decision that Moraes strongly contested.



“I understand his feelings after our second match. Every athlete [experiences] a rough night. It just so happened that in that night I was given the victory,” Eustaquio explained.



The Baguio City native will be the second Team Lakay athlete to defend his title in 2019 after Joshua “The Passion” Pacio defends his belt a week earlier at ONE: Eternal Glory in Jakarta, Indonesia.



Given the gravity of the situation at hand, both Eustaquio and Moraes know what’s at stake in this rubber match. Not only is the belt on the line, but also bragging rights. The two mixed martial artists are tied in their series at one win apiece, and a victory would raise one man over the other apart from crowning the true and rightful owner of the coveted ONE Flyweight World Title.