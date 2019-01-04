Geje Eustaquio Looks Forward to Mountain Biking Career After Mixed Martial Arts

By Dan Paulo Errazo



Reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion, Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio, is considering to take up mountain biking as a professional career after his mixed martial arts career is done.



Eustaquio discovered the sport when fellow Team Lakay stablemate Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly introduced it to him as a supplement to their martial arts training. The two swear by the workout saying it increases their stamina and leg power.



Besides reaping the multiple health benefits of biking, Eustaquio gets to enjoy the cool breeze of Baguio City and its breathtaking surroundings of mountains, rivers, and mother nature.



“I think mountain biking is the perfect cross-training, first off all it develops balance and it also enhances your decision-making as well,” said Eustaquio. “We also develop our cardio by doing this. It helps all of us stay in shape while having fun.”

“Riding bikes is a great workout.”



The combination of being close to nature and the thrill of riding through trails made the flyweight champ think of pursuing professional mountain biking after he has retired from the world of mixed martial arts.



“It is not the same with mixed martial arts. I can’t give my whole time in mountain biking yet,” said the 29-year-old Eustaquio. “Maybe when it’s time for me to retire, I might do professional mountain biking and motocross.”



“Gravity” alongside ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio, former ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio “The Rock” Banario, and Kelly go biking in Baguio City’s various challenging and beautiful trails at least once a week during training and more if there are no scheduled bouts.



Being born and raised in the Baguio City, Benguet, they are already familiar with the thrilling terrain and know the ins and outs of the land.



“When we ride, it’s an adrenaline rush,” said Eustaquio. “We love conquering trails and at the same time it gives us access to the most wonderful creations of God.”

