Geje Eustaquio Is Team Lakay’s Rematch King

By Dan Paulo Errazo

Team Lakay veteran Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio gained a reputation as ONE Championship’s “Rematch King” after his split-decision win over Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes for the ONE Flyweight World Title last June. This is because he does so well in rematches, that his record shows he’s won all of them.



The former school teacher has the prized ability to learn from previous losses by taking away from his mistakes and coming back smarter, hungrier, and better-trained to get the victory.

“I’m a calculated fighter. I rely more on my skills, technique, and intelligence rather than my speed and power like most guys,” said Eustaquio.

“When I get a feel for an opponent the first time, I know what it will take to beat him the second time around.”

Eustaquio’s most recent triumph over rival Moraes is one of his best performances — better than his last bout against Anatpong “Mak Mak” Bunrad, that ended with a split-decision as well as his showdown with the former flyweight titleholder Kairat “The Kazakh” Akhmetov with a unanimous decision.



Eustaquio fell by guillotine choke to Moraes during the second round of their first encounter at ONE: Rise of the Kingdom last September 12, 2014. The Filipino admitted that having very little experience was not enough to claim victory. But it made him realize the work he needed to do in order for him to reach the top of his game.

“I guess I wasn’t ready to face a champion the caliber of Moraes then, although I was confident in my skills,” he explains.

“It’s a different experience when you share the cage with the champion. I was shocked at the gap between us. It was a good learning opportunity for me.

“I discovered where I was lacking, and what I needed to work on.”



After the third loss of his professional career, Eustaquio put in the time and effort back at the Team Lakay gym. There, he tightened up his game and worked on his overall skills, particularly grappling offense and defense.



“I knew I couldn’t let another opportunity slip through my fingers,” he adds.

“I hit the gym hard, worked on my overall skills, got my mindset right, and the rest was history. I’m confident now more than ever.”

Although the Baguio City native fell short in his first attempt at a World Title match against “Mikinho” back in 2014, that did not stop Eustaquio in getting a unanimous decision win to claim the ONE Interim Flyweight World Title against Akhmetov four years later at ONE: Global Superheroes.



Against Moraes then, “Gravity” was able to showcase his improved ground game, deflecting several submission attempts from the crafty Brazilian.

“It wasn’t easy, the split decision can attest to that, but our game plan worked,” he says.

“We were able to negate most of his strengths, and we did what we wanted to do. All the hard work was worth it. It’s definitely my favorite victory above all.”

The match ended with both martial artists kneeling in front of each other, showing their respect.

“I know one day we will meet each other in the cage again – I’m looking forward to it,” Eustaquio concluded.

With the bout being one of the closest of the year, both fans and observers would certainly enjoy a trilogy series between the two. Eustaquio and Moraes are set to tango once again at ONE: HERO’S ASCENT, set for 25 January at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila. The rubber match will determine who walks out of the stadium with the undisputed title around his waist.

