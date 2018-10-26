Garry Tonon keen to follow path set by Martin Nguyen

American submission artist Garry “The Lion Killer” Tonon has declared he is eager to emulate the feats of former dual world champion Martin Nguyen.

Speaking ahead of his bout against South Korean Sung Jong Lee at ONE: HEART OF THE LION on November 9, Tonon revealed he has set his sights on winning multiple titles in multiple weight classes.

Australian Nguyen simultaneously held the lightweight and featherweight straps, narrowly losing to Brazilian Bibiano Fernandes earlier this year in a bid for a third world title. Tonon is prepared to move up and down the weight classes in order to claim an elusive ONE Championship belt.

“I don’t know if I’d be able to make the 145 cut like he did, and if I was to go for three divisions, and we’re talking way in the future here, I’d probably do it at 185, 170 and 155,” Tonon said.

“That’d be my guess, but 185 would be a big step. There’s some big dudes in that weight class and it would be tough for me to get my body weight up to 185.”

As for how quickly he believes he could challenge for a ONE World Title, Tonon said he would leave it in the capable hands of the matchmakers.

“Ultimately it’s going to be up to the organization,” Tonon said.

“The tough part is, I’m coming into this so new. I’m coming from a background of jiu jitsu and I’m coming in with zero amateur fights, zero pro fights.

“This will be my third actual fight in a cage, period. So it’s a little tricky and I don’t know if they’re going to be game to give me a title shot straight away.

“But the way I see it, if I keep winning, they’re going to have to give me that shot.”