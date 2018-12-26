Cody Garbrandt Reportedly Targeting UFC Return Next Spring

It looks like Cody Garbrandt is almost ready to make his return to the Octagon.

According to MMAjunkie’s Mike Bohn, Garbrandt’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, said that “No Love” is looking at a getting back into the cage at UFC 235. Garbrandt’s targeted opponent is named to be Pedro Munhoz:

.@AliAbdelaziz00 also tells @MMAjunkie Radio that Cody Garbrandt is targeting his return for UFC 235 in March and the fight they are pushing for is against Pedro Munhoz. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 26, 2018

Garbrandt has had a tough time inside the Octagon as of late.

After starting his career undefeated, the Team Alpha Male product defeated Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 back in 2016 to capture the 135-pound title. In his first title defense, Garbrandt faced former teammate-turned bitter rival TJ Dillashaw. They first met at UFC 217 in November of 2017.

Dillashaw was able to finish Garbrandt in the second round via knockout. They rematched nearly a year later in the main event of UFC 227. However, the result was an even quicker defeat for Garbrandt, who was finished in the first round via knockout this past August. Since the defeat, Garbrandt has been laying low and enjoying the birth of his first child.

After a few months away from competition, however, it sounds like he’s ready to get back to work. Garbrandt’s reported targeted opponent, Munhoz, has done well for himself recently. He is currently on a two-fight win streak, with his most recent win coming by way of first-round knockout over Bryan Caraway.

The potential match-up seems like a good fit for both men, and if the fight is booked for UFC 235, it gives them each plenty of time to prepare. UFC 235 goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 2, 2019.