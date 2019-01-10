Tyson Fury Has Hilarious Message For Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has a hilarious message for Deontay Wilder ahead of their likely rematch.

Since their meeting last month, Fury has been keeping in shape for the inevitable rematch between himself and “The Bronze Bomber.” However, in a recent interview with BT Sport, Fury issued out a hilarious message for his familiar foe:

“I’m just maintaining my fitness really, I’m [as] fit now as I was then, same kind of thing, I’m ready to fight. Wilder, let’s get the fight made, don’t s*** yourself now mate!”

Fury and Wilder put on a fight that boxing fans will remember for years to come. While many believe the Englishman got the better of the heavy-handed slugger in terms of technicality, Wilder scored the only two knockdowns of the fight. In the 12th round, Wilder knocked Fury to the canvas with a shot that could’ve been ruled a knockdown. Somehow, Fury got to his feet and was able to finish the fight.

When the final bell rang, the fight went to the judges’ scorecards. Many were upset with the result, but the history books will read the bout ended in a Split Decision Draw. For now, Wilder will hang on to the WBC heavyweight strap. But it seems inevitable that they will meet once again in the first quarter of 2019.