Francis Ngannou Wants To Fight Tyson Fury In MMA And Boxing

Francis Ngannou wants to compete against Tyson Fury regardless of the sport.

Fury recently outlined his plans of making his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in the future. He even proceeded to call out Stipe Miocic and Ngannou. “The Predator” would respond by challenging Fury to a boxing match instead.

But to make things even more interesting, Fury was recently seen training in MMA with UFC middleweight Darren Till. So what did Ngannou make of the footage?

“He’s good,” Ngannou said of the training footage on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “He’s good with his elbow. Obviously, he’s a great boxer. Even the way he moves in there is perfect. There’s nothing to say about it.”

It certainly seems like Fury is serious about competing in MMA at some point in the future. But as of now, Ngannou has no preference on which sport he wants to face “The Gypsy King” in — he doesn’t even mind a fight in each sport:

“Both,” Ngannou added when asked which he would prefer. “I want to return the favor in the ring because I would like to fight him in the ring either way. If he comes to MMA or not, I would like to fight him sometime for sure [in boxing].

“That [fighting Fury in MMA and boxing] would be cool. At some point, I’m going to do boxing. That’s clear in my mind. 100 percent sure. Sooner or later, I don’t know yet. But it’s always been my dream and I feel like I need to fulfill this dream.”

Do you think we will see Fury vs. Ngannou at some point?