Francis Ngannou Interested In Multiple Boxing Matches Following Tyson Fury Callout

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou is not only serious about boxing Tyson Fury — he also wants to pursue multiple boxing matches.

Fury became the WBC heavyweight champion following his impressive seventh-round TKO win over Deontay Wilder on the weekend. After the fight, Ngannou proceeded to call him out.

The two have history with Fury initially calling “The Predator” out for a mixed martial arts fight last year. But Ngannou — who has long professed his desire of competing in boxing — is not just trying to make headlines.

He wants a boxing career.

“(I’m interested in) competing in the boxing match in general, but Fury and I have some little story together because he was first calling me out in MMA and everything,” Ngannou told MMA Junkie. “Basically, the man stands, after his fight yesterday as the best heavyweight. No argument about that – he stands as the best heavyweight. For someone looking to box, you definitely have to go through him to prove that you’re the best.

“I know for a fact that I’m going to do a few boxing matches. I’m not just about one shot. I’m not just like, one big fight. I want to make my own little statement in a boxing career. I’m thinking about multiple boxing matches – like straight boxing matches. Let’s see how it plays out. Let’s see what’s on the table, what would be more attractive.”

As for a fight with Fury — whether it’s in boxing or MMA — Ngannou is not sure if “The Gypsy King” is serious. However, he will be always be ready should the prospect become a reality.

“I don’t know if he was (putting on a) show, as he is a showman, or if he really meant it, but let’s see what happens,” Ngannou added. “I’m here – that’s the point. I’m not going anywhere. So if it’s about to happen, it’ll happen.”

Do you think we’ll see Fury vs. Ngannou?