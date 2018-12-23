Former WBC Champ Adonis Stevenson Awakes From Medically-Induced Coma

Some good news has arrived as former WBC light heavyweight champ Adonis Stevenson has awoken from a medically-induced coma.

Stevenson lost his WBC and lineal light-heavyweight titles on Dec. 1

following a knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk in Quebec City.

The 41-year-old underwent surgery following a knockout loss Gvozdyk. He was unfortunately then put in a medically-induced coma. However, he is “awake” and healing according to his girlfriend.

Stevenson’s condition was touch and go for a while but it seems “Superman” is on the road to recovery according to a statement released by his

girlfriend, Simone God (courtesy of MMANews.com).

“Despite recent reports being leaked to media, I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake. He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team. Adonis is a world champion in the ring and is exhibiting that same grit, strength, and determination in his recovery. Adonis and our family are so thankful to you all for your love and support. And respectfully ask to continue to grant Adonis and our family privacy as he heals from this accident. With the holidays here, Adonis is spending time enjoying music and spending time with Adonia and his family and sends his love and appreciation to you all. While our Superman Adonis recovers, I’ll be stepping in to deal with all business related to Adonis as the Superwoman he always tells me I am. We are truly blessed by God and all of you for your support.”