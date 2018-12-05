Former Survivor Contestant Bi Nguyen Joins ONE Championship

Fans may know Bi Nguyen more for her time on the hit reality TV show “Survivor” rather than her time being inside the mixed martial arts cage. Known as “Killer Bee”, the Jackson-Wink MMA product will get the chance to turn the tables as she joins The Home of Martial Arts.

Nguyen, 29, announced on her official Instagram account early Thursday that she had signed a contract with ONE Championship. She last competed at King of the Cage in July, losing to Jayme Hinshaw by rear naked choke.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that I have signed with @onechampionship !!! Thank you to the best managers in the business. I’m ready to represent America and Vietnam well!!! LETSGO,” Nguyen wrote on a post of herself with the ONE logo.

With a 4-3 professional record, the Vietnamese-American Nguyen, alongside ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen, will look to lead the charge as ONE plans to expand to Vietnam with an event in Ho Chi Minh City in the very near future. The first event in Vietnam is penciled in for September 2019.

The move to ONE certainly comes as no surprise as Nguyen has been vocal about wanting to join the promotion earlier this year. With aspirations to face reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee somewhere down the road, Nguyen joins a roster of talent that recently also acquired big-name free agents Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson.

ONE Championship has been making big moves as of late, and the addition of Nguyen certainly bolster their popularity, not just among mixed martial arts fans in the United States, but also fans of Survivor.

Nguyen was a contestant on Survivor’s 37th season dubbed “David vs Goliath”. However, the 29-year-old had to pull out midway through the season after suffering an injury on the show.