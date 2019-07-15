Former Boxing Champion Pernell Whitaker Killed After Car Accident

Spread the word!













Former boxing champion Pernell Whitaker has unfortunately passed away after getting hit by a vehicle late Sunday night.

The incident occurred as Whitaker was walking at an intersection in Virginia Beach. Police officers were called to the scene, however, he succumbed to his injuries. Whitaker, who was scheduled for a meet-and-greet at the MGM Grand for this weekend’s Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight, was just 55 years old.

“On Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 10:04 p.m., Emergency Communications received a call for vehicle/pedestrian accident in the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road,” Virginia Beach Police Department spokesman L.M. Bauder said in a statement. “When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene with police.”

Regarded as one of the best defensive boxers of all time, Whitaker was a former four-division champion. “Sweet Pea” notably held titles at lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, and light middleweight, and also won gold at the 1984 Olympic Games.

The tributes came pouring in soon after as the likes of Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Eddie Hearn and more all reacted to the sad news:

I’m truly lost for words to hear Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker is no longer with us. He was a flawless fighter. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/pZZEceN7h2 — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) July 15, 2019

Rest in eternal peace Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker – IMO the greatest defensive fighter of all time 🙏 pic.twitter.com/55KnItMmSq — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 15, 2019

So sorry to hear of the passing of a defensive genius and one of the all time greats, Pernell Whittaker. May he rest in peace. My thoughts are with his family & close ones. #sweetpea pic.twitter.com/SKHDkJRKTn — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) July 15, 2019

Wow I can’t believe this!!! Somebody that I’ve always loved to watch and wanted to meet so bad and now it will never happen. SMH RIP SWEET PEA you will for ever be one of the greatest to ever lace em up. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) July 15, 2019