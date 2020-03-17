Floyd Mayweather’s Uncle Roger Passes Away At 58

Spread the word!













Floyd Mayweather’s uncle Roger has passed away at the age of 58.

The news was confirmed to TMZ by Mayweather’s camp, although, there is no cause of death specified at the time of writing. Floyd was very close with his uncle and is said to be “deeply emotional about his passing.”

Roger was a former boxing champion who held the WBA super featherweight and IBO welterweight titles during his pomp and notably faced the likes of Pernell Whittaker and Julio Cesar Chavez. He retired in 1999 with a 59-13 record.

He later transitioned into one of the top boxing trainers in the world and was a key member of Floyd’s team. However, the sport had taken its toll on Roger whose health was declining over the years.

His death comes just days after Floyd’s ex-girlfriend was found dead in her car.