Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested For Stabbing Ex-Partner Of NBA Youngboy

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyana has been arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon according to TMZ.

The report states Iyana Mayweather got into an altercation with the mother of NBA Youngboy’s child before stabbing her twice, it reads.

“Iyanna Mayweather is currently in Houston’s Harris County jail after getting arrested at 1:30 AM Saturday. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, the alleged victim and NBA Youngboy were at his home when Iyanna arrived and told the woman, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, she was Youngboy’s fiancee and Jacobs should leave the house. Jacobs then told Iyanna to leave.

“We’re told the argument moved into the kitchen, where Iyanna was holding 2 knives. According to our sources, Jacobs stepped toward Iyanna and Iyanna charged at her with one of the knives. Jacobs told cops she didn’t feel the first knife wound but then she said Iyanna charged at her with the second knife, stabbing her again.

“When EMTs arrived, Jacobs was laying on the floor. She was taken to the hospital. We do not know her condition.”

Iyanna alleged the victim of her attack had initially started the violent episode by dragging her hair. According to the report the two women had previously never met before this altercation took place.

This is the latest in a series of unfortunate events that the Mayweather family has endured in 2020. Last month Josie Harris – Floyd Mayweather’s ex-partner and mother to three of his children suddenly died at the age of 40. Just days later Roger Mayweather passed away aged 58. The legendary boxing coach and uncle of Floyd had played a huge part in Floyd’s professional and personal life.