Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 Early Betting Odds Released

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 early betting odds have been released although the fight has yet to be officially announced. So here’s the reality of the situation and how this fight got brought up.

Over the weekend, Mayweather told TMZ Sports that the two fighters have agreed to a rematch that will produce a 9-figure payday.

The first fight between Mayweather and Pacquiao went down on May 2, 2015, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada that saw Mayweather win the contest by unanimous decision.

Since then, Mayweather was last seen when he beat former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ Conor McGregor once he defeated him by TKO last year. On the flip side, Pacquiao as gone 6-2 in his last eight fights that include dropping decisions to Mayweather in May 2015 and Jeff Horn in July of 2017.

He is fresh off a fight against Lucas Matthysse for the World Boxing Association welterweight title on July 15th, 2018 (July 14th in the United States) at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia that saw him win by TKO.

The odds

Mayweather opened as a -265 favorite over his fellow boxing legend, who is the underdog at +215. Other odds for this potential fight include the following:

Total PPV buys:

Over 4.3 (-115)

Under 4.3 (-115)

Will it take place before Dec. 31, 2018:

Yes -150

No +120

No word yet on exactly when this fight will happen or if it’s just a case of Mayweather trying to get headlines again.