Floyd Mayweather Sr. Will ‘Whup The Sh*t Out Of’ Dana White If Floyd Jr. Fights In UFC

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ready to get back to boxing action, as he recently announced he’s coming out of retirement in 2020 to fight again.

Initial reports suggest Mayweather is eying a rematch with Manny Pacquiao, before a “UFC crossover” fight, which likely means he looks to box a UFC star. Speaking to FightHubTV, Floyd Mayweather Sr. noted that he usually talks to his son, but hasn’t heard anything on the matter from him yet. (H/T MMA Mania)

”We usually talk but I ain’t heard nothing from him,” Mayweather Sr. said. “It’s a big surprise to me.”

Mayweather Sr. then expresses his concern that his son might try and fight inside the UFC’s Octagon. He said he’d “whup” UFC president Dana White if he allowed Mayweather Jr. to fight inside the MMA cage.

”I don’t want … it ain’t the same,” Mayweather Sr. said. “It’s not the same, I’m just saying. You got things that Floyd can do, a lot of other things other than … and they said he was saying something about getting into that … what that thing called? [The Octagon].

“It better not be the MMA. You don’t think Floyd would take nothing like that?” Mayweather Sr. asked with a smile. “I don’t think he’d take it either because I’d go in there and whup Dana White’s ass! F**k yeah I will.

“I’d whup the s**t out of him. Even though Floyd is a grown man, I’d be the grown one that’d take over that. Sure will.”

