Floyd Mayweather Says He’ll Rematch Conor McGregor After Khabib Fight

Floyd Mayweather says that he’ll fight former Conor McGregor for the second time.

However, it’ll just have to wait until he’s done with his next projected fight. Interestingly enough, that’s against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

First Fight

The first boxing match between these fighters took place last August in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on PPV (pay-per-view) for the low, low price of $100 for HD and $90 for SD. As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some good things in the ring considering that it was his first outing as a professional. Ultimately he lost by TKO in the tenth round.

Rematch Anyone?

This rematch wouldn’t take place inside of the Octagon but instead a boxing ring, which was based on rumors in early 2018. Since their first fight took place, there has been talk from both fighters that it will happen again.

Mayweather Will Rematch McGregor?

Now, the boxing legend is claiming that once he gets done fighting Khabib then he wants another crack at McGregor for reasons that only one can speculate for money as Mayweather has already beaten him before.

“McGregor was talking that sh*t, so it ain’t over,” Floyd told TMZ Sports. “After me and Khabib lock up, me and McGregor we gonna lock up again.”

Why He Wants This Fight

According to Mayweather, he wants to go out again and get the job done in order to entertain the fans.

He also thinks a second fight against McGregor could be just as successful as the first fight.