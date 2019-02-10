Floyd Mayweather Reveals Tenshin Nasukawa’s Next Fight After Destroying Him

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather met overmatched kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a farcical exhibition match at RIZIN 14 on December 31. For some odd reason, Mayweather reveals his team isn’t done with the undersized kickboxer.

“Money” destroyed Nasukawa with the greatest of ease, forcing his corner to throw in the towel after he was sent flopping about the ring like a fish out of water. The bout was critically panned by the vast majority of the combat sports world.

However, that’s not going to stop Mayweather from going back to that well. He told reporters last night that his star pupil Gervonta Davis will fight next in May. But first he’ll have an exhibition against Nasukawa in Tokyo (via GiveMeSport):

“We’re talking about May [for Davis’ next fight ], if that’s okay with him. “He got an exhibition bout with the guy Tenshin in Japan, in April. He is fighting Tenshin in an exhibition match in Japan, in RIZIN. I’m proud of Tank. He is going to stay active. So first it’s Tenshin in April and then in May it’s the real fight,” Mayweather said.

‘Money’s’ Rising Star

WBA featherweight champion Davis just beat former champion Hugo Ruiz in the first round of their fight from California last night. Ruiz was a replacement for his original opponent Abner Mares. The 24-year-old Davis is considered one of boxing’s brightest rising stars.

But he’s expected to have an easy go with Nasukawa, who absolutely had nothing for Mayweather in their ‘fight.’ Mayweather even admitted Davis’ exhibition with Nasukawa wasn’t a ‘real fight’ in his quote above.

The exhibition is being touted as another opportunity for Mayweather to pad his already packed bank account, this time on the heels of Davis. Going to Tokyo should also increase the star power of the rising “Tank,” even if it’s regarded as less than a legitimate challenge.

Nasukawa is simply too small to provide any threat to larger boxers like Mayweather and Davis. But that won’t stop him from taking on the challenge, apparently.