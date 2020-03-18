Floyd Mayweather Pays Tribute To His Late Uncle Roger

Spread the word!













Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather has called his uncle Roger “one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring” after his untimely death at the age of just 58.

Roger Mayweather won world titles at super featherweight and super lightweight during his fight career, which spanned nearly 20-years. He died on Tuesday after a long battle with diabetes.

As well as being a world class boxer, Mayweather also became an elite level trainer. He guided his nephew Floyd Mayweather for the majority of his 50-fight career, overseeing 34 of his wins during his ascension to greatness in the 2010s.

In a statement released by Mayweather Promotions, Floyd Mayweather said, “My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring.

“Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace.

“Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, our whole family, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us.”

“We are thankful for all the love and well-wishes we have already received as word travelled about Roger’s passing.

“It helps me to see that he was able to touch so many people through his life in boxing, because he gave so much to the sport which was his first and longtime love.” (Transcribed by SkySports)

This is the second tragic loss the Mayweather family has suffered this month. Josie Harris, the mother to three of the boxer’s children mysteriously died on March 9, 2020 – she was just 40-years-old.

Everyone at LowKickMMA sends our condolences to the Mayweather family during this terrible time.